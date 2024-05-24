Your next spectacles may be unbreakable, and skin-friendly too

NEW DELHI :Broken and deformed spectacles? Fancy frames itching your skin? Fret not - Stringent standards to manufacture eyewear are on way, aiming to enhance consumer safety and eye health.
The new standards, on par with international guidelines, will include strict test methods to make unglazed spectacle frames, two people aware of the matter said. Frames must withstand deformation and lens dislodgement under specified test conditions, ensuring mechanical stability in daily use. They must be resistant to perspiration, show no spotting, colour change, corrosion, or surface degradation after exposure.
The distance between the tips of the sides must remain within specified limits even when tested with fitted lenses, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. Manufacturers must also minimize the risk of harmful substances leaking from the frame.
Frames must retain dimensions even at elevated temperatures. They should also be designed or treated in a way that prevents them from catching fire easily and, if they do ignite, the fire should not sustain itself once the initial flame or source of ignition is taken away.
“One of the critical aspects of the new standards is the regulation of nickel release from metal parts of the frame. Parts that come into direct and prolonged contact with the skin must not release more than 0.5 micrograms per square centimetre per week of nickel," one of the two people cited above said. “It is crucial in preventing allergic reactions and ensuring the long-term comfort of the wearer as excessive nickel release can cause allergic reactions and skin irritation. By limiting nickel release, the standards aim to protect consumers from potential health issues and ensure safer, more comfortable eyewear," the person said.
Reliable eyewear
By ensuring higher quality and durability, the measures aim to provide consumers with safer and more reliable eyewear options. The standards, expected by the end of the month, will be introduced by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which reports to the Department of Consumer Affairs.
“Frames made from new materials must undergo a clinical evaluation in accordance with appropriate international standards. This ensures that any new material introduced in the market does not pose unforeseen risks to consumers," the second person said.
"This kind of initiative by the government is truly commendable. With the rapid growth of optical shops everywhere, there is a shortage of trained personnel to prescribe glasses. The drawbacks of prescribing non-compliant glasses cannot be overlooked, especially in children, as they can lead to a condition called 'amblyopia,'" said Dr. Rituraj Baruah, principal consultant, ophthalmology at Max Healthcare.
Eyewear trade
In the context of India's trade, the introduction of these standards is timely. According to commerce ministry data, India’s trade in ophthalmic goods has soared in the recent past. Exports of ophthalmic goods from India rose a steep 80.3% from $181.5 million in FY22 to $327.2 million in FY24. Major export destinations for ophthalmic goods include France, Germany, Oman, UK, USA, Canada, UAE, China, Poland and Russia.
"This surge underscores India’s rising capabilities in manufacturing high-quality ophthalmic products that meet global standards. The increase reflects not only the advancements in technology and innovation within the sector but also a growing recognition of Indian products in the international market," said Ajay Srivastava, the founder of Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). GTRI is an independent and non-profit organization focused on conducting research and analysis on global trade policies and practices.
Ophthalmic goods imports have also seen substantial growth, up from $306.1 million in FY22 to $561.7 million in FY24, up 83.5%. This significant rise in imports highlights a burgeoning domestic market demand for advanced ophthalmic goods.
“These comprehensive new standards introduced by the BIS reflect a significant commitment to consumer safety and eye health. By ensuring that spectacle frames are constructed to meet rigorous safety, durability, and performance criteria, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs is taking a proactive approach to protect consumers and improve the quality of eyewear available in the market, said Ashim Sanyal, chief operating officer and secretary of Consumer VOICE -- it is a non-profit organization that focuses on consumer rights and advocacy.