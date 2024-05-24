Your next spectacles may be unbreakable, and skin-friendly too

“One of the critical aspects of the new standards is the regulation of nickel release from metal parts of the frame. Parts that come into direct and prolonged contact with the skin must not release more than 0.5 micrograms per square centimetre per week of nickel," one of the two people cited above said. “It is crucial in preventing allergic reactions and ensuring the long-term comfort of the wearer as excessive nickel release can cause allergic reactions and skin irritation. By limiting nickel release, the standards aim to protect consumers from potential health issues and ensure safer, more comfortable eyewear," the person said.