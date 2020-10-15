Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Your office is in Worli: SC asks Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP scam case
Supreme Court

Your office is in Worli: SC asks Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP scam case

1 min read . 04:57 PM IST PTI

SC bench says that that the HC has been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the media group should approach it as its office is located at Worli

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Republic Media Group to approach the Bombay High Court in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case registered by the Mumbai Police.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Republic Media Group to approach the Bombay High Court in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case registered by the Mumbai Police.

A bench comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee said the high court has been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the media group should approach it as its office is located at Worli.

A bench comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee said the high court has been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the media group should approach it as its office is located at Worli.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the media house, expressed apprehensions about the ongoing probe.

The bench observed that "of late, there is a tendency that commissioners are giving interviews".

The Mumbai police has registered a case in the TRP scam and summoned Republic TV's chief financial officer S Sundaram for investigation.

The police have already arrested owners of channels Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the case.

The plea in the apex court was filed by Arg Outlier Media Private Limited which owns the Republic Media network.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.