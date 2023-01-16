From next financial year, 1 April 2023, permanent account number (PAN) holders who have not linked their PAN number with Aadhaar will not be able to use the same. Post the deadline, ten-digit unique alphanumeric number will become inoperative.

While most of the PAN holders in the country have already done the same, some are yet to link their PAN with their Aadhaar.

“As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar before 31.3.2023. From 1.04.2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. Link it before it’s too late. Don’t delay, link it today!" the tax department informed via a tweet on 9 January 2023.

What happens when PAN becomes inoperative

Once the PAN becomes inoperative, the person will not be able to file I-T return, pending returns will not be processed, pending refunds cannot be issued, pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed and tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate.

Here’s how PAN holders can link their PAN with Aadhaar

1) Visit “https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/" and under the ‘Quick Links’ section, click on ‘Link Aadhaar option’.

2) Now enter your PAN and Aadhaar number and then click on ‘Validate’.

3) If Aadhaar and PAN are already linked, the message ‘PAN is already linked with the Aadhaar’ will be displayed on your screen.

4) However, if your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar and you have paid a challan on the NSDL Portal, the payment information will be validated by electronic filing. You will receive a pop-up notification stating that "Your payment details are verified" after confirming PAN and Aadhaar.

5) After inputting the necessary details, click the Link Aadhaar option, and then enter the 6-digit OTP received on your mobile phone number.

6) After successfully submitting your request for an Aadhaar-PAN link, you may now check its status.

7) PAN holders are required to wait 4-5 working days before submitting the linkage request if the payment details are not authenticated on the e-filing portal and if they have already paid the amount on the NSDL portal.