Your PAN will become inoperative from next financial year if…2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 09:35 AM IST
While most of the PAN holders in the country have already done the same, some are yet to link their PAN with their Aadhaar
From next financial year, 1 April 2023, permanent account number (PAN) holders who have not linked their PAN number with Aadhaar will not be able to use the same. Post the deadline, ten-digit unique alphanumeric number will become inoperative.