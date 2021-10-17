Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices over a week ago. The pause on the prices on October 12 and 13 came after a seven-day consecutive rise. Today, the prices were raised for the fourth consecutive day after a two-day pause and is hurting the common man's budget.

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that the consumption of petrol and diesel has increased as compared to the pre-COVID times, and the government is working towards price stability.

Commenting on the continuous price hike of petroleum products, the Minister said, "Today, the consumption of petrol and diesel is higher by 10-15 per cent and 6-10 per cent respectively compared to pre-COVID times. I'll not go into the price issue. We continue to work towards the price stability."

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol has now become more expensive than a litre of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) used in aeroplanes. After today's price rise, petrol is now 33% costlier than avaition fuel. ATF in Delhi costs ₹79,020.16 per kilolitre or ₹79 per litre compared to a price of one- litre petrol in Delhi which is at its highest-ever level of ₹105.84 a litre.

In India, the costliest fuel is in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan where petrol comes for ₹117.86 a litre and diesel for ₹105.95.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above ₹100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in over a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh.

