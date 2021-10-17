Meanwhile, a litre of petrol has now become more expensive than a litre of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) used in aeroplanes. After today's price rise, petrol is now 33% costlier than avaition fuel. ATF in Delhi costs ₹79,020.16 per kilolitre or ₹79 per litre compared to a price of one- litre petrol in Delhi which is at its highest-ever level of ₹105.84 a litre.