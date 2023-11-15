Ahead of the state assembly elections, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over his alleged link in the Mahadev betting app case.

Launching an attack against Baghel, the Assam CM said, “he committed a scam by naming the app as Mahadev. He would have given the name Bhupesh or he would have used my name Himanta. But they named it Mahadev."

Himanta Biswa Sarma is on a visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh to campaign for his party in the state. On Wednesday, he attacked on Congress while addressing a rally in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh.

"Now, Mahadev will not spare him and will take account of every single penny. Bhupesh ji your time has come to give account and you have to give it," Sarma added.

Later, he also said that the Enforcement Directorate has given him time to contest the elections out of its “magnanimity" but it will come after the polls. He warned Bhupesh Baghel that the ED will continue its investigation after the elections and will also summon Bhupesh Baghel.

While interacting with the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Chattisgarh has witnessed huge amount of innovation to dupe people in betting. He also said that the Congress must be the first political party that has created an app to loot money in the name of Mahadev.