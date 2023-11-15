‘Your time has come’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma lashes out at Chhattisgarh CM, says ‘Mahadev will not spare..’
BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel over his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case, stating that the app should have been named after the CM himself.
Ahead of the state assembly elections, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over his alleged link in the Mahadev betting app case.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji said yesterday (during his rallies in Chhattsigarh on Monday) that those who have committed a fraud in the name of Mahadev will not be spared. The BJP has not spared those who committed liquor scam in Delhi (where leaders of ruling AAP have been arrested) and now accused of the Mahadev betting scam will also not be spared," Sarma asserted.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.