‘You’re a Pakistani….’: Uber cab driver kicks out two passengers over anti-India remarks in Delhi | Watch viral video

An Uber cab driver in Delhi has recently kicked out two passengers over their alleged anti-India remarks and a video of the incident had turned viral.

The two passengers – a Pakistani man and his female friend – were allegedly abusing Indians and called them ‘Matlabparast’ (selfish).

The Uber cab driver initially asked the two passengers to stop being disrespectful towards Indians. But as they didn’t heed his request, he threw both of them out of his cab when they crossed their limits.

A video of the incident, which happened on August 9 at midnight in the national capital, has gone viral on social media and attracted numerous comments. The video was recorded by one of the passengers.

In the video, the Uber cab driver can be heard saying “You’re a Pakistani. Halala ki aulad ho tum log (You guys are the offsprings of Halala).”

The conflict started when the Uber driver overheard the two passengers calling the people of Delhi “selfish”. The driver was enraged by the comment.

Watch video

A Pakistani and his female friend were abusing Indians & calling them Matlabparast.



The Uber driver initially told them to stop being disrespectful. He threw them both out when they crossed their limits.



Man with a spine 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tSY7YCtm8M — BALA (@erbmjha) August 11, 2024

Since being shared on August 11, the video has garnered more than five lakh views. Many users praised the Uber driver for his act, while others were not happy with his behaviour towards passengers.

Here are some of the comments posted by users on the video –

– “And surprisingly people crying and calling the commuters as victims. What else one can do if you abuse India in National capital”

– “Whatever is the case or whosoever is the passenger, the driver should have remained silent and ignored the passenger’s discussions. He must not get violent, abusive and make sure that the passenger reaches the destination. He could have made a video and shared it later. However, it is his duty to serve passengers. We do not need to show spine everywhere”

– “Cab driver is loyal for the country, salute to him. He might lose his job, but he didn’t give a second thought. Hats off to him. Anyone from any religion disrespecting our country should not be thrown out of a cab but also from the country. Jai Hind”

– “Nation first, no compromise! Rashtraheet se bada koi karm nhi.. Rashtraheet se bada koi dharm nhi... Full support to him.”