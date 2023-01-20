‘You’re distributing job letters too late…': Congress takes jibe at PM Modi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to recruits in government departments as part of the 'Rozgar Mela' drive.
Taking to Twitter, Kharge stated that the number of job letters distributed by the Prime Minister are ‘too little’, despite 30 lakh vacant positions in government departments.
He also asked PM Modi that where are the 16 crore job opportunities that were promised to be provided in eight years to the country.
“Narendra Modi ji, 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. The 71,000 recruitment letters that you are distributing today are just too little. The process is on to fill the vacant posts. You had promised to give 2 crore jobs per year. Tell the youth -- where are the 16 crore jobs in the last eight years," the Congress chief tweeted in Hindi.
While distributing the job letters today, the Prime Minister also interacted with newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organizations via video conferencing and inquired about their experiences.
Suprabha Biswas, an appointee from West Bengal who got a job in Punjab National Bank, said that she is able to extend financial assistance to her family as her mother is a homemaker and father is a laborer, according to the news agency ANI.
Further, PM Modi asked the newly recruits about their experience with digital transactions. “What experience do you have with digital transactions? Are people enthusiastic about digital transactions?" he asked.
Faizal Showkat Shah, another appointee who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir, said that he got a job in NIT Srinagar.
“I have been recruited in NIT Srinagar. I am happy that I got my appointment letter in the previous Rozgar Mela and am interacting with you today," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
