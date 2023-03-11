A video from Bengaluru is doing rounds on social media where a man can be seen indulging in an argument with female bike riders over halting on the highway. As the argument heats up, the man can be seen snatching away the key of one of the bikers. The incident reportedly happened on NICE road near Gottigere in south Bengaluru.

“This happened on NICE road, Bengaluru to me and my friends in broad daylight. We had stopped to sip some water and exchange toll tickets. The bikes were on, we had no intention of staying there when this man who claimed to be an advocate did this! #safetyforwomen," Sharon Samuel, the female biker who shot the video said while sharing it on Twitter.

The other biker Priyanka Prasad shared the video on her Instagram and asked for help, “This is the problem. Kindly help us. We are at Bannerghatta entry nice road," she said.

In the video, the man who claims to be an advocate can be heard saying that this is not the place to stop and that the bikers should move. After some intense exchange, the man suddenly lost his cool and snatched away the key of one of the bikers and crossed the road to enter a locality.

According to the bikers, before that man came close to them, another man was hurling abuses from across the road. The man claimed that the place where bikers were standing is a passage that leads to his property.

After the incident, the bike riders contacted the police and registered an FIR at Konanakunte police station, where they allegedly waited for 7 hours before getting their key back.

The women alleged that the police were unnecessarily delaying registering an FIR and were asking them to compromise on things.

In another video from the incident, the bike riders can be seen crying and expressing the difficulties they face as female bike riders. They stressed that it is not about the difficulty of bike riding, but the attitude of people towards bike riders.

The video has received more than 1,00,000 views on Twitter and is being widely shared by many Twitter handles. The users on social media have expressed anger over the behavior of the man and asked the Bengaluru Police to take appropriate action in the matter.

Some social media users also asked about the exact location of the incident, so that more and more people can go and stand on the same place on the highway.