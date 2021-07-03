NEW DELHI: In a first, India will invite youth delegations from 25 countries representing six continents to participate in next year’s Republic Day Parade.

This is part of a special initiative to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The National Cadets Corps (NCC) will be inviting the delegations who will be in India from 15 January to 29 January, 2022, as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Approximately 300 cadets of NCC or equivalent youth organisations from these 25 countries would be invited to participate in the celebrations.

Youth delegations from the US, Canada, UK, France, Japan, Oman, UAE, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria and Seychelles will be visiting India for the first time as part of the Republic Day celebrations. The NCC already has an ongoing Youth Exchange Programme with the others ie Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Kyrgyz Republic, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Vietnam, the statement said.

The NCC has organized a selection process, along with the Defence Attaches in Indian embassies in these countries, the Ministry of External Affairs and the NCC’s counterpart from the 25 countries, to shortlist the youth who will participate in the NCC Republic Day camp.

The selection process, which is underway, is based on youths’ knowledge of India, its achievements in the last 75 years, its culture, and its people.

