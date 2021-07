Youth delegations from the US, Canada, UK, France, Japan, Oman, UAE, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria and Seychelles will be visiting India for the first time as part of the Republic Day celebrations. The NCC already has an ongoing Youth Exchange Programme with the others ie Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Kyrgyz Republic, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Vietnam, the statement said.