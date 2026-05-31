Youth may end up following 'Cockroach' if positive news is ignored, says Vice President Radhakrishnan

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday remarked that young people could end up following the “cockroach”, in a veiled reference to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), if positive initiatives and achievements are not highlighted sufficiently.

He underscored the importance of constructive journalism, saying it plays a vital role in guiding society and fostering public trust.

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Addressing the 140th anniversary celebrations of the Malayalam daily Deepika as the chief guest, Radhakrishnan stressed that the media should give greater prominence to positive developments so that the younger generation is exposed to inspiring information and appropriate role models.

What did VP Radhakrishnan say? "Positive activities should be reported well. Only then will youngsters receive the right information. Otherwise, they will lose interest and end up following the 'cockroach,'" PTI quoted him as saying.

The vice president said that as India progresses with growing confidence and ambition under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the responsibility of credible and accountable media organisations becomes increasingly important.

While affirming his support for freedom of expression, Radhakrishnan questioned the practice of devoting excessive attention to issues that may have little long-term relevance or significance.

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In an apparent reference to the online attention surrounding the CJP, a satirical social media account that has gained popularity among young people, he wondered whether such matters warranted the level of attention they received within a single day.

Also Read | Haryana lawyer approaches EC to register CJP as political party

"If something is genuinely good, people will continue to recognise its value after a week, 10 days, or even a month," he mentioned.

Radhakrishnan added, “Nobody knows about them. All of a sudden, they are everywhere. That cannot last.”

He further emphasised that noble ideas and positive messages should reach every section of society and play a meaningful role in nation-building.

The satirical platform gained prominence in the wake of a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who was reported to have referred to "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a hearing related to the designation of "senior" advocates.

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Also Read | Cockroach Janata Party founder moves Delhi HC, challenges blocking of X account

The CJI later clarified that his comments had been misrepresented and were actually aimed at individuals entering the legal profession with "fake and bogus degrees."

Initially launched as a satirical online initiative, the platform has since grown into a broader forum for discussions on digital dissent and concerns among young people. Through memes and pointed political commentary, it has addressed issues including unemployment, examination paper leaks and the state of education.

The vice president said that the responsibility of building and developing the nation does not rest with any one individual, political party or government alone.

Radhakrishnan noted that constructive journalism plays an important role in fostering confidence within society, promoting a sense of shared responsibility and inspiring citizens to participate in the country's progress.

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He said newspapers can serve as powerful agents of social transformation by giving prominence to stories of compassion, scientific innovation, community service, environmental conservation and human accomplishment.

According to him, the true dharma of journalism is to acknowledge and praise good work while also speaking out against wrongdoing whenever required.

The vice president further observed that editorials are the appropriate forum for expressing opinions in newspapers, whereas news reports should remain objective and fact-based. He also warned against the increasing trend of blending opinion with news reporting.

Expressing concern over the evolving media environment, the vice president highlighted challenges such as the spread of misinformation, erosion of public trust, commercial pressures and the rapid changes driven by digital platforms.

He remarked that many people today tend to form opinions based on headlines and captions rather than engaging with issues and debates in depth.

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Radhakrishnan also lauded Deepika for its role in fostering social harmony, promoting education, preserving cultural values and encouraging meaningful public discourse.

Among those present at the event were Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Kerala Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, former West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Archbishop of Kottayam Mathew Moolakkatt.

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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