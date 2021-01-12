Youth needs to uproot dynasty politics in India: PM Modi

Youth needs to uproot dynasty politics in India: PM Modi1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
The Prime Minister said the days of those who used to fight elections on the basis of their surname are numbered.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said 'dynasty politics' is a challenge before India and it has to be 'uprooted' by the youth of the nation.
Speaking at the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival on January 12 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said the days of those who used to fight elections on the basis of their surname are numbered.
