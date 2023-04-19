Youth of 2023 to shape India by 2047, says union minister at G20 consultation event1 min read . 04:12 PM IST
- Singh stressed the importance of the younger generation in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday emphasized the pivotal role of young people in shaping India by 2047, when the nation celebrates its centennial of Independence.
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday emphasized the pivotal role of young people in shaping India by 2047, when the nation celebrates its centennial of Independence.
Speaking at the Youth 20 Consultation event, Singh stressed the importance of the younger generation in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'New India' by the country's centenary of independence in 2047.
Speaking at the Youth 20 Consultation event, Singh stressed the importance of the younger generation in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'New India' by the country's centenary of independence in 2047.
The minister highlighted 2023 as a critical year for India as it holds the G20 presidency and has achieved a governance model that defies diminishing returns, growing stronger with each challenge. Singh pointed out the interrelationship between Modi's governance in 2023 and the nation's youth as a key factor in the country's progress.
The minister highlighted 2023 as a critical year for India as it holds the G20 presidency and has achieved a governance model that defies diminishing returns, growing stronger with each challenge. Singh pointed out the interrelationship between Modi's governance in 2023 and the nation's youth as a key factor in the country's progress.
Singh praised Modi's commitment to the betterment of youth, empowerment of women, and upliftment of the poor since his election in 2014. Under Modi's leadership, the government has implemented a range of measures to improve transparency, accountability, and citizen participation, including the abolition of the attestation of certificates by gazetted officers and interviews in job recruitment.
Singh praised Modi's commitment to the betterment of youth, empowerment of women, and upliftment of the poor since his election in 2014. Under Modi's leadership, the government has implemented a range of measures to improve transparency, accountability, and citizen participation, including the abolition of the attestation of certificates by gazetted officers and interviews in job recruitment.
The minister also noted the government's shift to the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), resulting in a tenfold increase in annual grievances received compared to the previous government. This change demonstrates the administration's dedication to time-bound redressal and winning public confidence.
The minister also noted the government's shift to the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), resulting in a tenfold increase in annual grievances received compared to the previous government. This change demonstrates the administration's dedication to time-bound redressal and winning public confidence.