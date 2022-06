Writing a resignation letter has always been a task for many of us. YouTube India has come to the rescue and it gave some interesting idea which has caught attention of the netizens.

Recently, it shared a shortest resignation letter which went gone viral.

“To whomsoever it may concern, chaliye khatam karte hain," the letter read and was concluded with a “your sincerely."

The video was posted on YouTube's official Twitter handle with a caption: "nice resignation letter." The post saw over 8,886 likes.

nice resignation letter pic.twitter.com/qhYo3quPA7 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 23, 2022

The line was taken from a popular YouTube channel Technical Guruji by creator Gaurav Chaudhary who begins his video by saying, "Chaliye shuru karte hain."

The post triggered hilarious reactions from netizens.

Here are some of the reactions:

One User wrote, “Aap resign mat karo" to which YouTube replied, "Never."

Aap resign mat karo😭 — Diya #TejRan (@diyatejran) June 23, 2022

I would dedicate this letter to my EX "Chaliye khatam karte hain" 🤣🤣 https://t.co/PZZic63lDr — GlobalAffairs_Thinker (@Thinker_Geo) June 24, 2022

Bajaj Capital's also joined the list and shared its own shortest resignation letter from the song lines of a 1993 Bollywood movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. It wrote, "Dear sir, meri neend, mera chain mujhe lauta do, warna mera ho gaya. Yours sincerely."

A few days ago another resignation letter shared by a Twitter user had gone viral. The letter read, "Bye bye sir."

Earlier, on 18 June, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises had also shared a photograph of a short resignation letter.

The letter read, “Dear Sir, I resign. Mazaa nahin aa raha! Yours sincerely, Rajesh." It seems to be written on the back of a printed paper.

This letter is short but very deep. A serious problem that we all need to solve… pic.twitter.com/B35ig45Hhs — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 19, 2022