YouTube India's shortest resignation letter wins internet; check tweets here

YouTube India's shortest resignation letter wins internet; check tweets here1 min read . 08:52 AM IST
- The video was posted on YouTube's official Twitter handle with a caption: nice resignation letter. The post saw over 8,886 likes.
Writing a resignation letter has always been a task for many of us. YouTube India has come to the rescue and it gave some interesting idea which has caught attention of the netizens.
Writing a resignation letter has always been a task for many of us. YouTube India has come to the rescue and it gave some interesting idea which has caught attention of the netizens.
Recently, it shared a shortest resignation letter which went gone viral.
Recently, it shared a shortest resignation letter which went gone viral.
“To whomsoever it may concern, chaliye khatam karte hain," the letter read and was concluded with a “your sincerely."
“To whomsoever it may concern, chaliye khatam karte hain," the letter read and was concluded with a “your sincerely."
The video was posted on YouTube's official Twitter handle with a caption: "nice resignation letter." The post saw over 8,886 likes.
The video was posted on YouTube's official Twitter handle with a caption: "nice resignation letter." The post saw over 8,886 likes.
The line was taken from a popular YouTube channel Technical Guruji by creator Gaurav Chaudhary who begins his video by saying, "Chaliye shuru karte hain."
The line was taken from a popular YouTube channel Technical Guruji by creator Gaurav Chaudhary who begins his video by saying, "Chaliye shuru karte hain."
The post triggered hilarious reactions from netizens.
The post triggered hilarious reactions from netizens.
Here are some of the reactions:
Here are some of the reactions:
One User wrote, “Aap resign mat karo" to which YouTube replied, "Never."
One User wrote, “Aap resign mat karo" to which YouTube replied, "Never."
Bajaj Capital's also joined the list and shared its own shortest resignation letter from the song lines of a 1993 Bollywood movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. It wrote, "Dear sir, meri neend, mera chain mujhe lauta do, warna mera ho gaya. Yours sincerely."
Bajaj Capital's also joined the list and shared its own shortest resignation letter from the song lines of a 1993 Bollywood movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. It wrote, "Dear sir, meri neend, mera chain mujhe lauta do, warna mera ho gaya. Yours sincerely."
A few days ago another resignation letter shared by a Twitter user had gone viral. The letter read, "Bye bye sir."
A few days ago another resignation letter shared by a Twitter user had gone viral. The letter read, "Bye bye sir."
Earlier, on 18 June, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises had also shared a photograph of a short resignation letter.
Earlier, on 18 June, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises had also shared a photograph of a short resignation letter.
The letter read, “Dear Sir, I resign. Mazaa nahin aa raha! Yours sincerely, Rajesh." It seems to be written on the back of a printed paper.
The letter read, “Dear Sir, I resign. Mazaa nahin aa raha! Yours sincerely, Rajesh." It seems to be written on the back of a printed paper.