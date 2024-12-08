On June 22 this year, the Ghaziabad Police found a headless body of a man in the Tila Mod area of the city, leading to the discovery of this grisly crime.

In hope of making a fortune, three Ghaziabad men murdered and beheaded a man to "worship" his skull. Egged on by two "tantriks" who learnt "black magic from YouTube", the men were promised around crores if they could "arrange and worship" a human skull.

Here's how the men were caught for their grisly crime: On June 22 this year, the Ghaziabad Police found a headless body of a man in the Tila Mod area of the city. The police identified the body to be of Raju Kumar from Motihari in Bihar. Raju did odd jobs in the city to make ends meet.

After weeks of investigation, on August 15, an NDTV report said, the police arrested two men -- Dhananjay and Vikas, leading them to their roommate and an acquaintance of the victim - Vikas alias Parmatma, allegedly the mastermind of the murder.

During interrogation, Dhananjay and Vikas told police that an aide of Parmatma, Narendra, came in contact with Pawan and Pankaj, who claimed to be 'tantriks'.

Narendra spoke to Parmatma about the tantriks and all they promised. Parmatma, along with Dhananjay and Vikas, then called Raju to their house and killed him by slitting his throat, the investigation revealed.

They then beheaded him and gave the skull to Narendra who handed it over to Pawan and Pankaj, and dumped the body in the Tila Mod area, NDTV quoted Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Ghaziabad as saying.

What did the tantriks promised? The tantriks allegedly told Narendra that he could get around " ₹50 crore" if he could arrange and worship a human skull, police was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Pawan and Pankaj told police that they “watched YouTube videos to learn black magic".

"I saw in the videos that black magic can get one a lot of money," Pawan told reporters.

Narendra and the two 'tantriks' were arrested recently.

Where is the skull now? The three accused revealed that they disposed of Raju's skull in a drain near the Majlis Park metro station in Delhi as they got scared after learning that the police were investigating the case.