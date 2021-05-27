A YouTuber on Thursday was arrested for cruelty against animals after he posted a video, showing his pet dog, Dollar, floating in the air with helium gas balloons tied to its collar.

The police said that the accused name is Gaurav Sharma (27) and has 4.15 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Sharma is a resident of Panchsheel Vihar in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, the police added.

The YouTuber shot the video on May 21 in which the dog was strapped to a bunch of balloons and was set loose to fly.

Subsequently, a case was lodged against Sharma under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act, and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act on the complaint of Gaurav Gupta, a member of ‘People for Animals Society’, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The police added that the footage has been deleted now.

However, after receiving criticism for the video, the YouTuber uploaded another one with apologies.

He said that he took adequate safety measures while shooting the video featuring his pet dog and assured his viewers that he would not repeat it in the future.

"I am also a pet lover...I got influenced by seeing some videos from outside. I apologize for that and I will appeal to all of those watching to not get influence by my video," Sharma said.

