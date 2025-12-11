YouTuber beaten after feeding non-veg momos to cow in Gurgaon, arrested after video goes viral

A viral video showing YouTuber Ritik Chandna feeding non-veg momos to a cow at Gurugram's HUDA market sparked outrage from a vigilante group. The 29-year-old accused was beaten and threatened to be killed, police said.

Ritik was arrested after a man named Chaman Khatana (45) lodged a complaint at Sector-56 police station under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to HT citing Gurugram police's Public Relations Officer (PRO).

“Many people had urged him in the comments to delete the video as it hurt their religious sentiments. His neighbours also told him, but he didn’t listen. We then informed the police,” Khatana claimed.

What did Ritik tell during interrogation? During interrogation, he stated that he creates videos for YouTube, officials said. He allegedly hosted a live momo-eating competition, during which a viewer suggested that he feed non-vegetarian momos to a cow in the background and Ritik complied with the suggestion and later uploaded the video on social media. The police said they seized the mobile phone that was used in the incident.

PRO stated that he admitted to the act and was later granted bail. The complainant has reportedly submitted the video, and an investigation was ongoing. According to investigators, Ritik told police in his statement that he had received ₹3,000 from an unnamed individual to make the video, a claim that authorities said they were verifying, the report said.

Also Read | Cigarette causes chaos at Dhurandhar screening; man escorted out in Gurugram

Police arrest 5 others According to the police, based on a complaint by Ritik’s father, a second FIR was registered at New Colony Police Station, leading to arrests of five accused involved in the assault: Khatana, Rohit (29), Lalit (25), Teshav (22), and Ayushman (20).

Also Read | IndiGo under tighter scrutiny as DGCA sets up oversight team

Ritik was apparently thrashed and paraded at his residence on 8 December.