Months after social media influencer Bobby Kataria's video of drinking alcohol and threatening the police while sitting on a chair and stopping traffic in the middle of the road in Dehradun featured, Uttarakhand Police said on 19 August said that he would be arrested soon.

Cantt Police Station in the state capital has obtained a non-bailable warrant against Kataria from the District Court. A case was registered under sections 342, 336, 290 and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 IT Act.

The SHO Rajendra Singh Rawat added that teams of Cantt Police are being sent to Haryana and its other locations for his arrest.

Earlier, the 28-year-old Haryana YouTuber uploaded a video to his verified Instagram account of him enjoying sips of alcohol in the middle of a road and consuming liquor. The video also played a background song that says 'Roads apne baap ki (The roads belong to my father)'.

ALSO READ: Social media influencer Bobby Kataria smokes in flight, Jyotiraditya Scindia promises action

Following this, Haryana DGP had ordered an inquiry, saying ‘this is totally unacceptable and illegal’. That viral video still exists on Kataria's Instagram page.

Apart from this, Kataria's viral video of smoking inside a flight being circulated on Twitter., following which Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on 11 August said that he is investigating the matter, adding that there 'will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour'. Kataria had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on Spice Jet flight and landed on January 1, 2022.

The airline later said that the action was taken as the passenger was put on a no-flying list by the airline for 15 days in February 2022.

Defending himself, Kataria said that the video in question is an old video shot in Dubai.

"The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal airplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. I want to ask everyone; how can a lighter make its way into an airplane? It would be detected by a scanner. A cigarette still one can carry, but not a lighter. It was shot in 2019 or 2020," Kataria had said.

Though Kataia claimed that it was a dummy plane and it was a part of his shooting in Dubai.

With ANI inputs.