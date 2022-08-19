YouTuber Bobby Kataria, who drank alcohol on Dehradun streets, to be arrested soon2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 10:05 AM IST
Cantt Police Station in the Dehradun has obtained a non-bailable warrant against Kataria from the District Court.
Months after social media influencer Bobby Kataria's video of drinking alcohol and threatening the police while sitting on a chair and stopping traffic in the middle of the road in Dehradun featured, Uttarakhand Police said on 19 August said that he would be arrested soon.