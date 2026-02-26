'I'm scared to move on because…': 21-year-old Hyderabad YouTuber wrote about ex before killing self

A 21-year-old part-time YouTuber and science student, who was found dead at her rented home in Hyderabad, had written in her personal diary about a man she was in a relationship with. Bonu Komali reportedly expressed that she was unable to move on despite their separation and had always clung to the possibility that he might come back.

"I'm scared to move on because what if he comes back? I know I should let go, I know he is not mine, I know he's not even trying to stay. But a part of me still waits, still hopes, still imagines him choosing me one day," she reportedly wrote. Moving on feels impossible because when she finally walks away, what if he "turns around and looks for me," Komali wrote, according to NDTV.

Body found at rented apartment Komali, a resident of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at around 3 PM on Monday. She had been pursuing a BSc degree at a private college in Hyderabad and had texted her mother an "I love you so much" message before taking the extreme step.

Her phone was later switched off, which made her mother, who works in Kuwait, suspicious. She then contacted Komali’s friends and asked them to visit her apartment.

"At around 3 PM, when repeated knocks drew no response, we broke the latch and found her hanging from the ceiling fan," police officer Ch Venkanna was quoted as saying by NDTV.

A ladder and a saree were found near the scene.

"Preliminary investigation suggests emotional distress over a prolonged relationship dispute," he said.

Police investigation underway According to police, Komali had been in a relationship for three years with a 27-year-old software engineer who was also a fellow YouTuber, but the two reportedly separated recently.

Police said Komali had attempted suicide about six months earlier.

Her body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy. Authorities have registered a case of suspicious death and are collecting both digital and physical evidence to determine the exact circumstances.

Police are continuing the investigation, examining phone records, messages, and statements from friends and neighbours to explore all possible angles related to the suicide.