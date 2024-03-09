Youtuber Faisal Khan under CBI scanner for sending Indians to Russia: Who is he?
Faisal Khan reportedly said he had helped facilitate the travel of 16 Indian passport holders to Russia in November and December last year.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a human trafficking network that sent Indians into the Russia-Ukraine war zone in the garb of providing them jobs abroad. Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan was among four suspects allegedly involved in the “human trafficking network" that was involved in recruiting Indian nationals for jobs in Russian army and government.