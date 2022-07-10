YouTuber Gaurav Taneja who is popularly known as Flying Beast was arrested after his fans flocked to the Noida metro station to celebrate his birthday
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja popularly known as 'flying beast' has been granted bail following his arrest as his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida on Saturday to celebrate his birthday. Taneja had been arrested yesterday under Section 188 after his followers gathered in huge numbers at a metro station in Noida to celebrate his birthday upon his request, news agency ANI reported.
According to reports, Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday and his wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Thousands of fans flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber, Noida Sector 49 Police had to rush to the spot to handle the situation.
Taneja was booked for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC which is in force in Noida and section 188, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant. Interestingly, his arrest caused #flyingbeast to trend on Twitter.
Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Taneja's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram had told her fans that she will meet them at about meeting at 1.30 pm for a birthday celebration. An earlier Instagram story on Ritu's account also said, "we will be restricted by maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor!." However, hours later, another post on the Instagram story informed that celebrations were being cancelled "due to some personal issues."
Just last month, Taneja had landed in a controversy after he called 'havan' a natural antidote to pollution. Gaurav Taneja is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels - 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa' where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams. A Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.
Just last month, Taneja had landed in a controversy after he called 'havan' a natural antidote to pollution. Gaurav Taneja is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels - 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa' where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams. A Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.