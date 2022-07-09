YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrested after followers gather to celebrate his birthday at Noida airport1 min read . 11:25 PM IST
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' arrested under Section 188 after his followers gathered in huge numbers at a metro station in Noida to celebrate his birthday, upon his request
On Friday, Taneja posted on his Instagram page inviting his followers to gather at the metro station. Following this, thousands of people turned up at Sector 51 metro station, resulting in a stampede.
