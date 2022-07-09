Gaurav Taneja arrested after followers gather to celebrate his birthday

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
11:25 PM IST

  • On Friday, Taneja posted on his Instagram page inviting his followers to gather at the metro station.

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' arrested under Section 188 after his followers gathered in huge numbers at a metro station in Noida to celebrate his birthday, upon his request

On Friday, Taneja posted on his Instagram page inviting his followers to gather at the metro station. Following this, thousands of people turned up at Sector 51 metro station, resulting in a stampede.

