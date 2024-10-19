YouTuber Karolina Goswami shares video of her with two guards after threats from Dhruv Rathee & his fans

  • Karolina Goswami’s video has gone viral on the social media and garnered more than 4 million views so far

Updated19 Oct 2024, 08:32 PM IST
Karolina Goswami, a Polish citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder, has been staying with her husband Anurag, an Indian, and their two sons in India. Photo: X
Karolina Goswami, a Polish citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder, has been staying with her husband Anurag, an Indian, and their two sons in India. Photo: X

Popular YouTuber Karolina Goswami recently shared a video on Instagram that showed her walking with two security guards in India.

She posted the video after Dhruv Rathee fans allegedly attacked and threatened to rape and kill her.

The video has gone viral on the social media and garnered more than 4 million views so far.

Also Read | Dhruv Rathee slams Adityanath’s ‘Legalized Bribery’; Gaurav Taneja hits back

“We feature nothing. We will continue living in India no matter what happens,” Karolina said in the video.

“We’ll do our best, we’ll continue smiling and will do our best to bring smiles in your lives,” she added.

Commenting on the video post on Instagram, a user said: “For those who don’t know, these security guards are for the radical fans of Youtuber Dhruv Rathhee.”

Karolina Goswami and her husband Anurag, an Indian, have accused YouTuber Dhruv Rathee of lying on facts and had also called him a “fake intellectual” in the past.

The woman alleged that after her videos, she and her husband were attacked by Rathee's fans in Germany.

She also said that her car was also vandalised last year.

 

Also Read | Youtuber Dhruv Rathee summoned by Delhi Court on BJP leader defamation case

About Karolina Goswami

Karolina Goswami, a Polish citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder, has been staying with her husband Anurag, an Indian, and their two sons in India.

They run a YouTube channel called 'India in Details' and have over 1.1 million subscribers.

Karolina on her channel shares what it is like to raise a family in India. She also runs an Instagram page by the same name.

In May this year, Karolina had sought help from the Indian government for getting death and rape threats from Dhruv Rathee and his supporters.

According to Karolina, she and her family have received more than 200 death threats from Dhruv Rathee’s fans because she had posted two videos on her YouTube channel that exposed Dhruv Rathee’s fake news and propaganda.

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 08:32 PM IST
