The Tamil Nadu Health Department then issued Irfan a notice saying that actions like this could 'lead to a decline in birth of girl babies'

A Chennai-based YouTuber has landed into legal trouble after sharing a "gender reveal" video for his unborn child on his channel. Irfan, a food blogger, travelled to Dubai with his wife to determine the gender of their unborn child. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Irfan's channel has over 4.2 million followers, and the above-mentioned video has garnered about two million views.

A norm in the West, gender reveal of unborn children is illegal in India. After the video went viral, it attracted criticism from several viewers. Some also said that it may only be a publicity stunt to increase the number of subscribers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Tamil Nadu police arrest YouTuber Savukku Shankar over defamatory remarks against women cops The Tamil Nadu Health Department then issued Irfan a notice saying that actions like this could "lead to a decline in birth of girl babies" not just in the state but also across the country, as reported by NDTV.

The department also wrote to the cyber wing to remove Irfan's video. After the notice, Irfan said that he had removed the video from his channel.

What does the Indian law say about gender reveal videos? Under the Pre Conception & Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act of 1994, revealing the gender of an unborn child is illegal and punishable in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: ‘How many will be jailed…?’: SC grants bail to YouTuber ‘Sattai’ accused of derogatory remarks against MK Stalin The act says that it is "intended to prohibit pre-natal diagnostic techniques for determination of sex of the foetus leading to female foeticide".

"Such abuse of techniques is discriminatory against the female sex and affects the dignity and status of women," it further reads. The violation of the act may lead to imprisonment, which may extend to 3 years, and fine, which may extend to Rs. 10,000.

Also read: Angry Rantman aka Abhradeep Saha passes away, netizens remember 'kind and generous' YouTuber's 'iconic' rants It was brought in to control the declining sex ratio in India. Following the enactment of the law, the average sex ratio in India saw an uptick from 876 female babies per male babies in 2005 to 907 as of 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!