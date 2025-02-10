Ranveer Allahabadia controversy: YouTuber ‘BeerBiceps’ apologises for obscene remark, says ‘Comedy is not my forte’

Ranveer Allahabadia Controversy: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who is popular for his BeerBiceps podcast, apologised for a joke he made on the comedy show ‘India’s Got Latent’. Allahbadia apologised in a video message, wherein he said, "Comedy is not his forte". His apology came after a clip from an episode of ‘India’s Got Latent’ went viral on Monday.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises Ranveer Allahbadia posted an apology video on social media X with a caption, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry.”

The podcaster said, “My comment was not appropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not his forte. I am just here to say sorry."

“Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform and, obviously, this is not how I wish to use it. I'm not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened,” Ranveer Allahbadia said.

The popular YouTuber said he “personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn't cool on my part.”

“The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect,” Allahbadia said.

He continued, “I need to use this platform better, that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I've asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say to the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is I'm sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”

Why did Ranveer Allahbadia aplogise? An award-winning creator, Ranveer Allahbadia is facing intense trolling and backlash after a video went viral from India's Got Latent wherein he was heard asking a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Ranveer Allahbadia for his recent comments on Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent.

The CM said, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them."

Complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia Earlier in the day, Advocate Ashish Rai told news agency ANI that a complaint was lodged with the Mumbai Police Commissioner "about some viral videos of the show 'India's Got Latent'".

"There are a lot of videos with obscene language which can make any common person uncomfortable... Two days ago, videos emerged which are obscene and vulgar... The videos they are creating are popular... The intention behind it seems to be that they wanted to earn more money... We have also given a written complaint to the Presidents of NCW and Maharashtra's Women Commission...," he added.