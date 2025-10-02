YouTuber Wasim Akram held for ‘spying’ for Pakistan’s ISI from Haryana's Palwal, months after Jyoti Malhotra's arrest

The police have arrested a YouTuber named Wasim Akram from Palwal in Haryana on charges of spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its High Commission, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

The development comes months after YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was arrested over allegations of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan.

As per the police, Akram, a resident of Kot village in Palwal district, shared videos about the history of Mewat on YouTube. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

He had contacted Pakistani agents over the past three years and allegedly supplied them with SIM cards, the officials said.

Police have discovered multiple incriminating WhatsApp chats on Akram’s phone, with some deleted messages. The cyber cell is working to recover them.

Akram's arrest followed days after Palwal police detained another Pakistani spy, Taufiq, last week, who provided the authorities with information about Akram.

In 2021, Akram came in contact with Pakistani agent Danish while applying for a visa to the neighbouring country.

Even though Akram's family denied his travel to Pakistan, several facts emerged during his interrogation that point to his cross-border links.

Police said that both Akram and Taufiq communicated with the ISI and the Pakistan High Commission via internet calls, the report noted.

SP Varun Singla has directed the Palwal crime branch and other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

The Intelligence Bureau is also coordinating with the police, and authorities have indicated that more arrests are expected in the coming days.

Taufiq, who lives in Alimev village in the district, was arrested on September 26.

Police said it was Taufiq who, since 2022, had been accused of sending sensitive information to Pakistan and disclosed Akram’s name during interrogation.

“Both the accused were in touch with the Pakistan High Commission and ISI. Crime branch teams are questioning them after taking them on police remand,” the report quoted SP Singla.