YouTuber who hugged Elon Musk rides Bengaluru Metro without ticket, viral clip leaves netizens fuming
Foreign YouTuber faces backlash for filming himself sneaking into Indian metro without paying. Outrage on social media.
A foreign YouTuber has courted social media outrage after filming his technique for ‘sneaking into the Indian metro’ without paying for a ticket. The Instagram post by Fidias Panayiotou soon went viral for all the wrong reasons with many calling for action to be taken against the content creator.