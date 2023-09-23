Foreign YouTuber faces backlash for filming himself sneaking into Indian metro without paying. Outrage on social media.

A foreign YouTuber has courted social media outrage after filming his technique for ‘sneaking into the Indian metro’ without paying for a ticket. The Instagram post by Fidias Panayiotou soon went viral for all the wrong reasons with many calling for action to be taken against the content creator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Panayiotou – whose YouTube profile identifies him as a ‘professional mistake maker’ filmed himself asking other commuters if it was possible to travel without a ticket before entering the station and jumping over one of the ticket gates to enter the platform. He then went on to do pull-ups in the ‘packed’ train before alighting at another station. Panayiotou exited the turnstiles in the same manner as he had entered.

Many on social media however were less than impressed by his antics. While some called for other users to tag the Bengaluru Police others were convinced Panayiotou had ‘given bribes to security guards for this video’.

“Don't come to India again until you want to follow our rules," urged one user.

“Why would someone do something as stupid as this?" wondered a third.

“Even though I like you as a person and your content, Fidias, this is absolutely wrong and unethical. You shouldn’t really be doing this for content!!" said another user.

