Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies following cancer fight; Sundar Pichai shares heartfelt tributes

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news on X. Pichai, said, “Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend @SusanWojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her. She was an incredible person, leader and friend who had a tremendous impact on the world and I’m one of countless Googlers who is better for knowing her. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts with her family. RIP Susan.”