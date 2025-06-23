Jagan Mohan Reddy’s car runs over YSRCP worker, former Andhra CM named in FIR

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with five others, were named as accused in an FIR filed in connection with a road accident, Guntur district police said.

The accident reportedly occurred when Jagan Mohan Reddy was on his way to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district recently, a police official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Guntur police confirmed that the vehicle involved in the fatal accident was the one Reddy was travelling in.

According to ANI, the case was initially filed under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the victim's wife Cheeli Lurdhu Mary.

It was later reclassified under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 49 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others).

About the case The incident occurred during a rally held by Reddy on Saturday (June 18) when Cheeli Singayya was allegedly run over by the YSRCP supremo's vehicle.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar said in a press conference late on Sunday said that upon receiving the information about the old man, Singayya, who suffered severe bleeding injuries, he was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

"After analysing various evidence, it was found that the deceased was seen under the wheels of Reddy's vehicle," Kumar said.

A case was initially registered under Section 106(1) of BNS (causing death by negligence) based on a complaint by the deceased person's wife, Cheeli Lurdhu Mary, at the local police station.

After analysing CCTV footage, drone visuals, and circumstantial evidence, "police confirmed that the deceased was run over by the Ex-CM's vehicle in the convoy," said police.

Following this "confirmation", police altered the case to include Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 49 of the BNS (Abetment) and intensified the investigation into the circumstances involved.

Other accused include Reddy's driver Ramana Reddy, Personal Assistant K Nageshwar Reddy, senior YSRCP leader YV Subbareddy, former MLA Perni Venkataramaiah, and former Minister Vidadala Rajini, Kumar told reporters.

Their names were added in the accused column, said Kumar, adding that legal action will proceed according to due process and applicable provisions of law, he said.