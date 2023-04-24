YS Sharmila ‘slaps’ and ‘assaults’ Andhra Pradesh Police, detained | Video

YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila was caught on video slapping' and ‘assaulting’ an Andhra Pradesh Police officer when she was stopped by a team of the latter from leaving her residence. According to Andhra Pradesh Police, Sharmila was seen assaulting police officials who tried to prevent her from proceeding with a protest for which she had not obtained permission.

Sharmila said she was put under house arrest by the police when she was planning to visit the SIT office to submit a representation over the TSPSC question paper leak issue.

TV channels showed the aggrieved Sharmila purportedly pushing a policeman and also allegedly hitting a woman constable as she is heard questioning the police on why they were stopping her.

Defending her actions, Sharmila in a statement said, "It is my responsibility to act in self defence", and alleged that the police "behaved rudely" with her .

As she tried to proceed in a vehicle, police stopped it and prevented her from moving ahead after which she questioned them and argued with them.

Police said she squatted on the road.

#WATCH | YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila manhandles police personnel as she is being detained to prevent her from visiting SIT office over the TSPSC question paper leak case, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/StkI7AXkUJ — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis said that the politician has been detained following the altercation.

"When we got information that she was proceeding to the SIT office, officials went to her residence as she did not obtain any prior permission," the DCP told reporters.

“The officials went there to brief her and to stop her from going there. Visuals are coming in which she assaulted the police officials. We will take legal action after obtaining a complaint from the officials."

Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, had earlier demanded a probe either by the CBI or a sitting judge into the paper leak issue.

Visuals showed Sharmila's mother YS Vijayamma shoving police personnel emerged later. Vijayamma was at Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Police Station to meet Sharmila who had been detained.

#WATCH | YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila's mother YS Vijayamma shoves police personnel as she visits her daughter at Jubilee Hills Police Station after her detention#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/jdchj1LnTU — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on 15 March cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on 5 March, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. Subsequently a few more exams were cancelled. More than 15 people, including TSPSC employees, have been arrested since March 13 over their alleged involvement in the leak of question papers.

Sharmila was stopped by police on her way to the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged leak of questions for recruitment exams conducted by the state government.