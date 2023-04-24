YS Sharmila ‘slaps’ and ‘assaults’ Andhra Pradesh Police, detained | Video

YS Sharmila ‘slaps’ and ‘assaults’ Andhra Pradesh Police, detained | Video2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:19 PM IST
- Sharmila was stopped by police on her way to the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged leak of questions for recruitment exams conducted by the state government.
YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila was caught on video slapping' and ‘assaulting’ an Andhra Pradesh Police officer when she was stopped by a team of the latter from leaving her residence. According to Andhra Pradesh Police, Sharmila was seen assaulting police officials who tried to prevent her from proceeding with a protest for which she had not obtained permission.
