YS Sharmila ‘slaps’ and ‘assaults’ Andhra Pradesh Police, detained | Video

YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila was caught on video slapping' and ‘assaulting’ an Andhra Pradesh Police officer when she was stopped by a team of the latter from leaving her residence. According to Andhra Pradesh Police, Sharmila was seen assaulting police officials who tried to prevent her from proceeding with a protest for which she had not obtained permission.

