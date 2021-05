Lok Sabha MP and rebel YSRCP member Raghu Ramakrishna Raju was brought to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guntur district late on Friday evening.

The CID had arrested Raju in Hyderabad earlier on Friday and filed a non-bailable case against him. He was arrested in a case filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the allegations that he acted in a way that is detrimental to the prestige of the state government.

"In preliminary enquiry, it was found that through his speeches, he was indulging in systematic, schematic effort to cause tensions among communities and by attacking various government dignitaries in a way that will cause loss of faith in government which they represent," the CID said.

The CID statement said a case had been registered against the MP under Section 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for alleged comments against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, damaging its reputation and inciting hatred among the people. The police have also invoked Section 153 (b) (making comments causing communal disharmony or affecting national integration) and Section 505 (making statements with public mischief) against the MP.Raju’s son K Bharat told reporters that the CID team forcibly took away his father without disclosing any reasons.

Heavy security was seen in the area around the CID office in Guntur. The Member of Parliament from Narsarapuram Lok Sabha constituency was reportedly questioned by Additional Director General PV Sunil Kumar. He has been given medical aid and is likely to be taken to the Government General Hospital, Guntur on Saturday morning for medical tests.

Raju's advocate has filed a house motion petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking bail. The petition will be heard this noon.

The rebel YSRCP leader had recently made many allegations including that of corruption against the state government.

