YSRCP MP, who criticised CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, arrested for sedition

The CID statement said a case had been registered against the MP under Section 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for alleged comments against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, damaging its reputation and inciting hatred among the people. The police have also invoked Section 153 (b) (making comments causing communal disharmony or affecting national integration) and Section 505 (making statements with public mischief) against the MP.Raju’s son K Bharat told reporters that the CID team forcibly took away his father without disclosing any reasons.

