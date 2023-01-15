Yuan dilemma in Russia trade

“It is concerning because we already have a huge trade deficit with China, and Beijing is giving cut-throat competition to India," he said. “While trade between China and Russia was going strong, Russia now wants to scale up shipments from India. However, the rupee settlement mechanism has not picked up as expected, else much more business would have flown in from Russia," he added. Garodia explained that banks are reluctant as there could be US sanctions. “They are not saying it aloud, but that risk is there. We have been trying to figure out a solution along with the government and the RBI," he said.