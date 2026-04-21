Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law, 2 others arrested in Mumbai road rage assault; one accused absconding

A road rage incident in Mumbai has drawn political attention after the father-in-law of former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan, along with his son and another relative, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man and his family in the Byculla area. The episode, reportedly triggered by a car splashing water from a pothole, has underscored concerns over rising urban confrontations while intersecting with the charged atmosphere of ongoing election campaigning.

Mumbai Road Rage Case: What Happened in Byculla The incident occurred two days prior to the arrests, when a vehicle passing through a waterlogged stretch allegedly splashed water onto one of the accused. What followed, according to police accounts, was a violent confrontation involving the occupants of the car.

Mumbai Police said the accused were taken into custody by Bhaykal police under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 118(2), 115(2), 324, 352, 351(2), and 3(5). One individual remains absconding.

Authorities told the court that the accused were “clearly identified from CCTV footage and witnesses”, adding that bamboo sticks and baseball bats used in the assault were recovered during the investigation.

Evidence and Legal Action: CCTV, Witnesses, and Weapons Investigators relied on a combination of surveillance footage, eyewitness testimony and physical evidence to build the case. The recovery of weapons allegedly used in the attack has strengthened the prosecution’s claims, police officials said.

The charges include causing hurt and assault, reflecting the severity of the alleged attack on the victims and their family members.

Political Backdrop: Pathan Campaigns in West Bengal Even as the legal proceedings unfolded in Mumbai, Yusuf Pathan remained active on the campaign trail in West Bengal, where Assembly elections are underway. He recently held a roadshow in support of the party’s candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar constituency.

Addressing reporters, Pathan expressed confidence in the party’s electoral prospects.

“There is a positive environment here... There is a positive response from the people as well. Pradip Sarkar will win in this constituency, and Mamata Banerjee will come back to power,” he said.

Criticism of Voter Roll Revision and Support for Mamata Banerjee Pathan also weighed in on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, aligning with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s opposition to alleged voter deletions.

“Mamata Banjeree fought for those whose names were omitted from the electoral list. A lot of people complained of having their names cut despite having the right documents,” he said.

Describing the issue in stark terms, Pathan added:

"Regarding SIR, I would say that it is very heartbreaking that injustice is being done to the eligible voters of our country. This is also an injustice to the right to vote that the Constitution provides," he said.

He further praised the Chief Minister’s role in challenging the process.

"Mamata Banerjee is the only Chief Minister who went to court and fought for her people. She not only raised the voice of the people of Bengal but also raised the voice of all those who suffered injustice in the SIR case. She has always fought for the people and will continue to fight in the future," Pathan added, expressing confidence that "TMC is not going anywhere for the next 40-50 years. People like TMC because it works for the people."