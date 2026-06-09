Yusuf Pathan's Delhi visit questioned: Is TMC MP following Amit Shah's line? Mahua Moitra's post raises eyebrows

As a rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) group led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar adds to the woes of former Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, another possible clash has begun to erupt. TMC MP Mahua Moitra has targeted fellow legislator Yusuf Pathan, questioning him for his visit to Delhi.

Mahua Moitra took to X to launch a scathing attack on the dissident camp. Moitra said MPs were elected in 2024 on a TMC mandate and not in support of the NDA. Questioning the legitimacy of any attempt to switch sides while retaining their seats, she challenged the rebel MPs to resign and contest fresh elections.

“MPs won in 2024 on TMC ticket. Mandate was NOT for NDA. All the greedy self-serving traitors with yellow-stained pants can please join BJP now -- resign your seats & contest on BJP ticket. Let's see what big heroes you are,” she wrote.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Mahua Moitra question Yusuf Pathan's visit to Delhi? ⌵ Mahua Moitra questioned Yusuf Pathan's visit to Delhi, implying it was in alignment with Home Minister Amit Shah's directives, which raised concerns about the loyalty of TMC MPs elected on a TMC mandate. 2 What is the significance of the rebel TMC MPs supporting the NDA? ⌵ The support of 20 rebel TMC MPs for the NDA could shift the political landscape in West Bengal and potentially alter the dynamics in the Lok Sabha by challenging the anti-defection law. 3 How did Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's rebellion against Mamata Banerjee start? ⌵ Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's rebellion began after Mamata Banerjee re-appointed Kalyan Banerjee as the party's chief whip, replacing her and leading to her resignation from several organizational posts. 4 What are the implications of TMC MPs not resigning immediately from the party? ⌵ By not resigning immediately, the rebel TMC MPs aim to function as a separate parliamentary bloc, which helps them avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law while supporting the NDA. 5 How does the TMC's internal conflict affect its strength in the Lok Sabha? ⌵ The TMC's internal conflict, highlighted by the rebellion of 20 MPs, significantly reduces its effective strength in the Lok Sabha, leaving only eight MPs loyal to Mamata Banerjee.

Moitra further threw down the gauntlet to the dissidents, saying, “Let's see what big heroes you are.”

The lawmaker then fired a salvo at Yusuf Pathan, accusing him of travelling to Delhi following Home Minister Amit Shah's line.

“And @iamyusufpathan you are rushing to Delhi because @AmitShah has called you? Have some courage. You played for India. Our district voted you in with a huge margin. Have some shame & some spine,” she wrote.

The new rebellion within TMC A rebel group of 20 TMC MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing their support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"A total of 20 TMC Members of Parliament have formally addressed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing their desire to extend support to the NDA, signalling a potential shift in the political landscape of West Bengal and national parliamentary dynamics," Dastidar told agencies.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kirti Azad has dismissed the claims of the rebel camp of having strength of more than two-third MPs of party's total strength in the Lok Sabha, calling it a "fake and fabricated" list floated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His reaction came after a picture of “separate group” of 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament is set to extend support to the NDA circulated on social media.

“This fake and fabricated list has been floated by the BJP. Six out of these have categorically denied having signed on any documents/papers. Operation Lotus has failed. Amit Shah has failed,” Azad wrote on X.