Yuva shakti is driving force of India: Modi

Yuva shakti is driving force of India: Modi1 min read . 07:27 PM IST
- The PM said that the dreams and aspirations of Yuva Shakti decide India’s direction and destination and Yuva Shakti’s passion decides India’s path
NEW DELHI :Yuva Shakti is India’s driving force and the next 25 yrs are important for building the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.
Addressing the National Youth Festival after inaugurating it, the prime minister said that the dreams and aspirations of Yuva Shakti decide India’s direction and destination and Yuva Shakti’s passion decides India’s path.
“To harness this Yuva Shakti we need to be young with our thoughts, with our efforts! To be young is to be dynamic in our efforts. To be young is to be panoramic in our perspective. To be young is to be pragmatic! If the world looks to us for solutions, it is because of the dedication of our ‘Amrit’ generation", he added.
The Prime Minister emphasised the two messages of Swami Vivekananda that should be a part of every youth’s life in this rapidly changing world of today.
He said, “These two messages are- institutions and innovation!" PM Modi further explained that an institution is formed when we expand our idea and work with team spirit and urged every youth of today to augment their individual success in the form of team success.
“This team spirit will take forward developed India as ‘Team India’", he said.
PM Modi also emphasised the role of women power in keeping the nation’s strength alive and touched upon the instances of women shining in armed forces, space technology, space and sports.
