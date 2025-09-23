Yuvraj Singh appears before ED for questioning in online betting-linked money laundering case

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an online betting-linked money laundering case. Singh appeared before ED after a delay, ANI reported.

His lawyer said that the cricket legend was ready to cooperate. A technical issue reportedly caused the delay.

ED earlier questioned cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa for the same case. The agency is investigating 1xBet for alleged illegal betting ties. It asked Yuvraj Singh to appear for questioning today at 11 AM. He failed to attend on time.

ED wants to find out whether Yuvraj Singh promoted the app, used his image for 1xBet and received payments. His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Investigators will look into all financial or non-financial links the cricketers may have had with the betting network.

What ED is looking for ED is seeking answers from celebrities accused of promoting the illegal betting app 1xBet. The intelligence agency wants details on how the company first approached them, who acted as the nodal contact in India and the payment method used to compensate them.

ED demands to know whether money was used through hawala or legal banking channels. It is also trying to determine whether the money came from India or abroad.

Celebrities must also confirm if they know that online betting is illegal in India. They have been asked to share contracts, emails and related documents about their dealings with 1xBet.

The ED is also investigating other companies. Recently-conducted raids are linked to another betting app, Parimatch.

Is online gaming legal in India? India has banned all real-money online betting under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The law makes no distinction between chance and skill games. So, fantasy sports, poker and rummy are also banned.

Earlier, online betting existed in a legal grey area. Old gambling laws like the Public Gambling Act of 1867 never addressed online games. However, the 2025 law declares all forms of real-money online gaming illegal across India. The law will become effective on October 1.

However, land-based casinos and state-run lotteries are permitted.

The Supreme Court considers betting on horse racing a game of skill, so it is legal under specific conditions.