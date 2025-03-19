Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Divorce: Yuzvendra Chahal has agreed to pay estranged wife Dhanashree Verma ₹4.75 crore in alimony, with ₹2.37 crore already paid, Bar and Bench reported. On Wednesday, The Bombay High Court expedited the divorce hearing process for cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma due to Chahal's commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on March 22.

The hearing is now set for March 20.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal gives hilarious spin to K3G scene in Holi video, Mahvash reacts

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a spinner for the Kings XI Punjab IPL team, is set to join his team, Punjab Kings, for IPL 2025 commencing on March 22.

The Bombay High Court waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period under the Hindu Marriage Act, allowing the couple to proceed with their mutual consent divorce without delay.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot in 2020, have been living separately for almost a year now. Their divorce will be finalised tomorrow, March 20.

Yuzvendra Chahal agrees To Pay Dhanashree Verma Alimony Of ₹ 4.75 Crore Bar and Bench quoted the consent term, which elaborated that Yuzvendra Chahal had agreed to pay permanent alimony of ₹4 crore 75 lakhs to Dhanashree Verma.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal is said to have only paid ₹2 crore 37 lakhs and 55 thousand till date.

Also Read | Dhanashree makes rare appearance amid divorce reports with Yuzvendra Chahal

The non-payment of the rest of the amount was seen by the court as a matter of non-compliance, hence the cooling-off plea was rejected.

Family court to decide divorce case of Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma tomorrow Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed a plea filed by Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma seeking to waive the cooling-off period of six months stipulated under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act for a divorce decree, Bar and Bench reported.

Single-judge Justice Madhav Jamdar also directed the family court to decide the divorce petition by tomorrow, 20 March.

“As petitioner 1 (Chahal) is a participant of IPL, learned counsel informs that he may not be available from 21st March, the learned judge family court is requested to decide petition by tomorrow,” Bar and Bench quoted the Bombay High Court.

Yuzvendra Chahal Net Worth Hailing from Haryana's Jind, the 34-year-old right-arm leg spinner's net worth stands at ₹45 crore, according to India.com. Chahal is all set to represent Punjab Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League, as the franchise acquired him for a whopping ₹18 crore.

Yuzvendra Chahal resides in a luxurious home located in Gurugram, Haryana, where he lives with his parents.

Chahal, an avid automobile enthusiast, boasts an impressive collection of high-end cars, including a Porsche Cayenne S, a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, a Rolls Royce, and a Lamborghini Centenario.

Also Read | Dhanashree trends on X after Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with RJ Mahvash at finals

Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the spotlight for his relationship with RJ Mahvash, a popular radio jockey. Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash during Champions trophy 2025 Final in Dubai Stadium.

The rumours were triggered when RJ Mahvash shared an image on Christmas 2024, seated in a group, beside Chahal.

Punjab Kings Squad 2025 The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a refreshed squad and renewed ambitions.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, who has taken over as captain after a successful stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders, the team aims to break their 17-year trophy drought.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer appointed captain of Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings squad has been bolstered by notable acquisitions, including veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

With a mix of experienced internationals like Glenn Maxwell and promising local talents, the Punjab Kings have assembled a balanced lineup that includes key players such as Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen.