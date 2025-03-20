Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are divorced by Mumbai family court, lawyer confirms

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have bbeen granted the decree of divorce by the Mumbai family court on Thursday, 20 March. Advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, representing Chahal, confirmed the development and said, "The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife."

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday put on fast track a divorce-by-mutual consent petition of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma, waiving the mandatory six-month cooling-off period.

Advertisement

Divorce of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma The high-profile divorce of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, has garnered attention in recent weeks.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who tied the knot in December 2020, filed for divorce by mutual consent in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025.

However, their request to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period was initially denied by the family court.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal wearing a face mask to hide his face arrives for the hearing of his divorce with wife Dhanashree Verma, at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Advertisement

Subsequently, they approached the Bombay High Court, which intervened to expedite the proceedings due to Chahal's impending commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Bombay High Court waived the cooling-off period, allowing the family court to finalize the divorce by March 20, 2025.

As part of their settlement, Yuzvendra Chahal is set to pay Dhanashree Verma a substantial alimony of ₹4.75 crore, with ₹2.37 crore already transferred.

Role of Mumbai Family Court in Divorce Process The divorce proceedings of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were handled by the Mumbai Family Court.

In India, family courts are responsible for overseeing both contested and mutual consent divorces, ensuring compliance with the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce: Choreographer Dhanashree Verma wearing a face mask to hide her face arrives for the hearing of her divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Advertisement

Typically, family courts facilitate mediation and counseling to help couples resolve disputes amicably.

In Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce case, they filed a joint petition for divorce by mutual consent in February 2025, requesting a waiver of the mandatory six-month cooling-off period.

However, the family court initially refused this request due to partial compliance with alimony payments.

What’s Next for Yuzvendra Chahal? Yuzvendra Chahal will now focus on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Chahal is set to play for the Punjab Kings, having been acquired by the team for a substantial ₹18 crore in the recent auctions.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer appointed captain of Punjab Kings

With his impressive track record in the IPL, including being the league's all-time leading wicket-taker among spinners, Chahal is expected to bolster Punjab Kings' bowling attack alongside other key players like Arshdeep Singh.

Advertisement