New Delhi: Warner Brothers’ Zack Snyder’s Justice League that released internationally on HBO Max this Friday is also premiering on BookMyShow Stream, the company’s pay-per-view platform in India. In testament to the popularity of the franchise, the ticketing site said it had sold over 70,000 streams for the film at last count.

HBO Max, owned by WarnerMedia is not available in India yet.

BookMyShow said it was thrilled with the phenomenal response that ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ has received on ‘BookMyShow Stream’.

“The film’s pre-release success reflects the potential that the TVoD model holds and the resulting extension in the duration of the available window for a movie’s life cycle, is a testament to India’s evolving entertainment consumption patterns when given a compelling content library with a world-class product rolled into one," Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow said in a statement.

Justice League, released by Warner Bros. in 2017, went through a difficult production process. Its script suffered major changes before and during production between 2016 and 2017. In May 2017, director Snyder stepped down from his role during post-production following the death of his daughter, and Joss Whedon was hired to finish the rest of the film, completing it as an uncredited director. Whedon oversaw reshoots that led to tonal and treatment changes in the project, and cut the runtime down significantly thanks to a mandate from Warner Bros. On theatrical release, Justice League received mixed reviews and was a box office disaster, leading the studio to re-evaluate the future of the DC Extended Universe and focus development of individual films.

Zack Snyder's Justice League, often referred to as the "Snyder Cut", is the director's cut of the original superhero film. Like the theatrical release, Zack Snyder's Justice League follows the Justice League—Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and the Flash (Ezra Miller)—as they attempt to save the world from the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), Darkseid (Ray Porter), and their army of Parademons.

As details surfaced about the film's difficult production and its state before Snyder stepped down, many fans asked for an alternate cut more faithful to the filmmaker’s vision. Fans and members of the cast and crew petitioned for the release of this version, which they nicknamed the Snyder Cut. A CNBC report says WarnerMedia saw the fervent crusade for Snyder’s official cut of the movie as a way to appease ardent fans and pad its streaming service HBO Max with exclusive content.

