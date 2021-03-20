Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ off to big start in India

Justice League, released by Warner Bros. in 2017, went through a difficult production process. Its script suffered major changes before and during production between 2016 and 2017. In May 2017, director Snyder stepped down from his role during post-production following the death of his daughter, and Joss Whedon was hired to finish the rest of the film, completing it as an uncredited director. Whedon oversaw reshoots that led to tonal and treatment changes in the project, and cut the runtime down significantly thanks to a mandate from Warner Bros. On theatrical release, Justice League received mixed reviews and was a box office disaster, leading the studio to re-evaluate the future of the DC Extended Universe and focus development of individual films.