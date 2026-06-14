Zakir Khan recalls a racist first-class flight encounter in resurfaced clip

A years-old podcast appearance by comedian Zakir Khan has resurfaced online, drawing fresh attention to conversations about racism, prejudice and the assumptions Indians can face while travelling abroad.

Zakir Khan’s flight anecdote sparks fresh racism debate The clip, taken from Khan’s appearance on YouTuber Max Amini’s podcast Wild Truth, has been widely shared across social media platforms in recent days. In the interview, Khan reflected on an incident he said occurred while boarding a flight, where he felt both a cabin crew member and a fellow passenger were sceptical that he belonged in the first-class cabin.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What incident did Zakir Khan recount during his podcast appearance? ⌵ Zakir Khan recalled an experience on a flight where both a cabin crew member and a passenger doubted his right to sit in first class, highlighting issues of racism and class assumptions faced by Indians abroad. 2 Why did Zakir Khan feel discriminated against on the flight? ⌵ Khan felt discriminated against when an air hostess questioned whether he belonged in first class, and an elderly passenger tried to prevent him from placing his luggage in the overhead compartment, implying he didn't fit the expected profile. 3 How did Zakir Khan respond to being questioned about his seating on the flight? ⌵ Khan pushed back against the air hostess's assumptions, stating, 'You have a problem with an Indian travelling first class,' asserting his right to occupy his assigned seat. 4 What broader conversations did Zakir Khan's flight experience inspire online? ⌵ Khan's experience resonated with discussions about racial stereotyping and the prejudices faced by Indians in international settings, prompting debates on the root causes of such discrimination. 5 Should comedic representations of cultural experiences address issues of racism? ⌵ Yes, many believe that comedians should address issues of racism in their routines to foster awareness and encourage discussions about prejudice, as illustrated by Zakir Khan's shared experiences.

Recounting the experience, Khan described attempting to place his luggage in the overhead compartment when he was confronted by an air hostess.

“This air hostess held my hand and turned it to see whether I was flying first class or not. But at the same time, there was also this old white lady who was trying to stop me from doing that (keeping my luggage). It was all happening at the same time,” he said.

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According to Khan, the elderly passenger repeatedly insisted that he could not place his luggage in the compartment. He responded by explaining that the seat was assigned to him. He further alleged that the cabin crew member questioned whether he was seated in the correct section of the aircraft.

The comedian claimed the interaction escalated when the air hostess told him, “This is not your seat.”

Khan said he pushed back against the assumption, recalling his response to the crew member: “You have a problem with an Indian travelling first class.”

The resurfaced clip has generated significant discussion online, with many social media users relating the incident to broader experiences of racial stereotyping and class-based assumptions faced by Indians in international settings. Others have debated whether such encounters stem from individual prejudice or wider perceptions linked to race, nationality and economic status.

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While the specific circumstances of the incident could not be independently verified, the story has resonated with audiences amid ongoing conversations about discrimination experienced by travellers from minority backgrounds.

The clip’s renewed circulation has also prompted renewed interest in Khan’s personal and professional journey, which has seen him become one of India’s most successful stand-up comedians.

Also Read | Zakir Khan announces long hiatus from comedy, says he may step away till 2030

The renewed attention comes shortly after another major update from Khan regarding his career plans. During a performance in Hyderabad as part of his Papa Yaar Tour, the comedian revealed that he intends to significantly reduce his live appearances in the coming years. Khan told audiences that he may step away from touring for a period of three to five years, potentially remaining off the road until 2030.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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