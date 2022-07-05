Zee anchor detained over misleading video of Rahul Gandhi

Zee anchor detained over misleading video of Rahul Gandhi2 min read . 02:38 PM IST
Policemen from two states are now fighting for the anchor Rohit Ranjan's custody
A Zee TV news anchor was detained by the police from his home near Delhi on Tuesday, days after the channel ran a misleading Rahul Gandhi video for which it had apologised.
Policemen from two states - Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh - are now fighting for the anchor, Rohit Ranjan's custody in a dramatic video filmed this morning.
The Chhattisgarh police tried to arrest the anchor but were stopped by the police in UP's Ghaziabad, who took him away.
The anchor had tweeted an SOS to the Uttar Pradesh police when the Chhattisgarh team landed at his home around 5.30 am.
Ranjan alleged that the Chhattisgarh police arrived to arrest him without informing the local police to which the Chhattisgarh police replied that it didn't need to inform anyone as long there was a warrant.
The anchor who is currently in the custody of the UP police facing bailable charges, was taken to an unknown location by the Ghaziabad police, preventing his arrest by the Chhattisgarh team.
Soon after Ranjan, on his show, played a Rahul Gandhi statement on an attack on his office in Kerala's Wayanad and allegedly ran it as a comment on the Udaipur tailor's killers, cases were filed in Congress-ruled states Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore who had also shared the video has also been named in an FIR.
Later, the channel apologised. Apologising for the same, Ranjan on his show said, "Yesterday, in our show DNA, Rahul Gandhi's statement was taken in the wrong context by linking it to the Udaipur incident, it was a human error for which our team apologises."
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was referring to the attack on his Wayanad office when he said, "The children who did this have acted in an irresponsible way. They are kids, forgive them."
Reacting to the episode, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the way the TV channel and the anchor ran the video made it seem like Rahul Gandhi was saying those who killed Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur were kids and should be forgiven.
“The whole country knows the history of the BJP-RSS; they are pushing the country into the fire of hatred . No matter how much these traitors try to break the country, the Congress will continue to do more to unite India," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while referring to the misleading video.
