Home/ Companies / News/  Zee appeals NCLT’s Sony merger ruling
Back

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to contest an interim ruling by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s Mumbai bench related to its proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd.

NCLT, had directed the NSE and the BSE to reconsider their prior approvals for the merger of the two companies. The tribunal also asked the exchanges to reassess the non-compete clause of the merger.

In its petition before NCLAT, Zee said the 11 May order of the tribual didn’t follow the principles of natural justice and due process of law. Zee said that it wasn’t allowed to respond to the affidavits filed by the NSE and the BSE. “The NCLT does not have jurisdiction to guide an objector on next steps. NCLT must pass orders in interest of the shareholders of a company and not in interest of a limited set of people," the company said in its plea, challenging the NCLT order.

Mint first reported on 11 May that NCLT had asked the two exchanges to take into consideration an ex-parte order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the matter of the Shirpur Gold Refinery fund diversion case after the market regulator asked the exchanges to submit the order as part of the records in the tribunal.

While the NCLT has listed the matter for further hearing on 16 June, Zee is of the view that there is a huge difference between what was said by the Justices and what was eventually said in the order of 11 May. The NCLAT is expected to take up Zee’s plea on Thursday.

According to the Sebi order, the regulator had received a complaint alleging that loans taken by Shirpur from banks and financial institutions had not been used for its operations but were instead siphoned off to firms under the control of Zee founder Subhash Chandra and his family. It was also said that Shirpur was not providing information to the public shareholders of the firm on its operations.

The merger of Zee and Sony is being opposed by lenders to Zee, including IDBI Bank, Axis Finance and JC Flower ARC. They are seeking a direction from NCLT to Zee promoters to repay loans using the funds they are supposed to receive as part of the non-compete fee from Sony.

However, on 19 May, NCLT dismissed IDBI Bank’s petition seeking insolvency proceedings against Zee, which came as a big relief to the company.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Gawande
Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout