Zee appeals NCLT’s Sony merger ruling2 min read . Updated: 24 May 2023, 01:13 AM IST
NCLT, had directed the NSE and the BSE to reconsider their prior approvals for the merger of the two companies. The tribunal also asked the exchanges to reassess the non-compete clause of the merger.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to contest an interim ruling by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s Mumbai bench related to its proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd.
