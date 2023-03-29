Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank reach settlement over dues; Zee shares jump1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd told an Indian tribunal on Wednesday that they have settled a dispute over dues of the media company
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (Zee) and IndusInd Bank Ltd have told National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday that they have settled a dispute over dues of the media company, reported Reuters. IndusInd Bank, on Wednesday, told the NCLT that it would also withdraw its objection to Zee Entertainment's merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony.
