Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (Zee) and IndusInd Bank Ltd have told National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday that they have settled a dispute over dues of the media company, reported Reuters. IndusInd Bank, on Wednesday, told the NCLT that it would also withdraw its objection to Zee Entertainment's merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony.

